World Voice Day: Talk less to protect your voice, say PGIMER experts

Talking for more than two hours a day should be avoided as speaking for long hours can affect vocal health, caution ENT experts from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). Dr Jaimanti Bakshi, head of ENT at PGIMER, shared these insights with the media on Wednesday as PGIMER prepares to mark World Voice Day on April 16 with public awareness activities. (HT Photo)

Speaking loudly or continuously can damage the voice box (larynx), shared Dr Jaimanti Bakshi, head of ENT at PGIMER. She shared these insights with the media on Wednesday as the ENT department at PGIMER prepares to mark World Voice Day on April 16 with public awareness activities.

Dr Bakshi also advised not to speak on the phone continuously for more than 30 minutes, as holding the phone close to the ear for long can lead to hearing loss in the long run. Electromagnetic radiation from phones can affect hearing, cause headaches and harm nerves in numerous ways, she cautioned.

‘Early detection of laryngeal cancer crucial’

Giving further details, she said the ENT OPD at PGIMER examined around 40 patients with voice disorders every day and over 200 laryngeal cancer cases every year.

“Laryngeal cancer is a type of throat cancer that starts in the voice box. Around 80% of such patients are men and 20% women,” said Dr Bakshi, adding that tobacco and alcohol use were among the leading causes.

Dr Bakshi said early detection was important. Changes in voice, constant cough, pain while speaking, and vocal issues lasting more than a month despite treatment can be warning signs for early-stage laryngeal cancer. In such cases, one should immediately see a doctor and a biopsy may be done to confirm laryngeal cancer, she added.

“Early detection helps prevent the spread of cancer and allows voice to be saved through laser surgery. In advanced cases, the entire voice box may need to be removed, which causes complete loss of voice,” the doctor shared, underscoring the importance of early detection.

Dr Banumathy N, associate professor at the speech and hearing unit, also advised staying hydrated, avoiding chilled or carbonated drinks, and not speaking loudly or for too long. Taking breaks while speaking gives rest to the throat.

AI model for throat cancer detection

The ENT department is also working on an AI-based project to detect laryngeal cancer using voice data. Dr Banumathy N said currently, a biopsy was done for diagnosis, but this new system will allow early detection using the patient’s voice data.

The three-year ICMR-funded project started in 2024 and will continue till 2027, with a grant of ₹90 lakh. So far, the department has screened around 500 patients for voice data. The AI-based computational model will help in detection of throat cancer in early stage which would further help in curbing the spread of cancer.