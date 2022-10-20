World-class water sports hub to be developed in Rupnagar: Punjab sports minister

A world-class water sports hub will be developed at Sutlej river in Rupnagar, Punjab sports and youth services minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said on Wednesday. The minister, who was in Rupnagar for the rowing, and kayaking and canoeing competitions at Sutlej as part of the ongoing Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan, said the Punjab government had reserved a separate budget for sports equipment and all water sports requirements will be fulfilled to bring more national and international competitions here.

CM conducts surprise check at Patiala’s Rajindra Hospital

Patiala Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday conducted a surprise check at Rajindra Hospital, where he inspected various wards and took patients’ feedback. Mann also had a detailed interaction with doctors and paramedical staff about the hospital’s facilities. Meanwhile, the chief minister said the state government will lay major thrust on holistic development of the hospital to restore its glory and transform it into one of the best hospitals in the country.

VK Singh visits Rajput Regiment in Fazilka

Ferozepur Union minister for road transport and highways and civil aviation VK Singh visited 25th Battalion of the Rajput Regiment in Fazilka on Wednesday. In Abohar and Fazilka for a two-day visit, the former Chief of Army Staff was accorded a customary guard of honour at the Battalion’s Quarter Guard. After paying homage to the fallen heroes of the battalion, Singh addressed the troops in a special sainik sammelan. The General had served with the battalion during deployment under Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka from 1987 to 1989.

Meeting on proposed industrial policy

Chandigarh The Punjab cabinet is likely to take up the proposed ‘Punjab Industrial and Business Development 2022’ for approval early next month. A meeting was held by additional chief secretary to the chief minister (ACSCM) A Venu Prasad with senior officials of about a dozen government departments and agencies here on Wednesday to discuss the draft industrial policy, including fiscal and non-fiscal incentives. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann will also hold a meeting shortly on the proposed policy before it goes to the state cabinet, a senior officer privy to the discussions said. The state government had unveiled the draft industrial policy on September 9, inviting comments and suggestions from the industry associations and other stakeholders.

Ensure timely utilisation of funds: Cheema

Chandigarh Punjab finance, planning, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday directed departments to ensure timely utilisation of funds provided for development projects and welfare schemes. He said officials responsible for unutilised funds or delay in delivery of welfare schemes would be taken to task. The minister gave these instructions during departmental review meetings with health and family welfare, local bodies, transport and water sources departments.