Wrestler held with 145 banned injections in Karnal

The Karnal Unit of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested a former national-level wrestler with 145 Pentazocine Lactate injections .

The accused has been identified Kaushal Kumar, 22, a resident of Kaith village of Panipat district.

As per additional superintendent of police (ASP) Tahir Hussain the accused was arrested following reports of his involvement in drug peddling.

A police team reached his village on Tuesday and he was found carrying the injections in a packet on the outskirts of the village to sell it. He said that during interrogation, it was found that he would use the drugs himself and also sell it to others. He has been booked under Section 22 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Israna police station.

He was produced in the court and sent to police remand for the further questioning.

Cops associated with the investigation said it was found that Kaushal had left wrestling after he suffered a knee injury and got addicted to drugs.

