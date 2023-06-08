Wrestlers agitation: Khaps pass 6 resolutions in Dadri mahapanchayat

Several khaps attended a ‘Sarv Jateye Sarv Khap mahapanchayat’ at Charkhi Dadri’s Balali village on Wednesday and passed six resolutions. Balali village is the native village of wrestler Vinesh Phogat. Vinesh, however, could not attend the mahapanchayat as she was in Delhi for a meeting with Union minister Anurag Thakur over the ongoing wrestlers’ protest.

People attending a mahapanchayat in support of wrestlers at Balali village in Chatkhi Dadri district on Wednesday. (Manoj Dhaka /HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sangwan Khap head and Dadri MLA Sombir Sangwan presided over the meeting and passed six resolutions- arrest of wrestling federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, all khaps, farmers bodies and other social organisations to get ready for the next call of wrestlers, all sports bodies and federations to induct only sportspersons and expulsion of politicians from these bodies, a committee of women to investigate sexual harassment charges in sports, all khaps will appraise people about the ongoing protest in their region and the fight for arrest of Haryana minister Sandeep Singh in a sexual harassment case.

Sangwan said both the Centre and Haryana government are shielding Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and minister Sandeep Singh in sexual harassment cases and this shows how much they respect the girls and women.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Instead of providing justice to victims, the BJP-led government has provided protection to both oppressors. If medal-winning players are struggling for justice, imagine the plight of a common woman. There is a huge difference between what the BJP says and does,” said Sangwan khap chief Sombir.

The family members of Vinesh Phogat also attended the panchayat and the villagers said they will stand by the women wrestlers in this fight.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON