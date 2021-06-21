Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Wrestler-turned-BJP leader Babita Phogat faces protest at Yoga Day event
chandigarh news

Wrestler-turned-BJP leader Babita Phogat faces protest at Yoga Day event

Yoga Day event: Congress-led protesters show black flags and raise slogans, demanding rollback of farm laws
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Protesters raising slogans against local BJP leader Babita Phogat, who is a former wrestler, outside the Yoga Day event at Charkhi Dadri on Monday. (HT Photo)

Wrestler-turned-BJP leader Babita Phogat on Monday faced protests by Congress supporters as she arrived to take part in the Yoga Day event at Charkhi Dadri on Monday.

The protesters showed black flags and raised slogans against Phogat, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly elections on the BJP ticket from Charkhi Dadri. She had lost to BJP rebel-turned-Independent Sombir Sangwan and was later appointed chairperson of the Haryana Women Development Corporation.

Also read: HT EXCLUSIVE: On International Day of Yoga, PM Modi’s personal yoga consultant gives us a peek into his routine

The protesters managed to reach the Yoga Day venue despite police putting up barricades. The protesters said they will continue opposing the visit of BJP and JJP leaders until the farm laws are repealed.

Bhiwani-Mahendragarh member of Parliament Dharambir Singh chose to celebrate Yoga Day with his family at his residence in Bhiwani, while state agriculture minister JP Dalal took part in the Yoga Day event along with officials in Bhiwani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra mesmerised by British artist’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare rendition

From chhole bhature to Shavasana: Zomato’s Yoga Day tweet may leave you giggling

Nintendo replies to kid’s request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts

Cat reacts to its human eating grilled cheese sandwich, video is a must-watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP