Wrong information in assembly: Haryana education dept suspends two officials

: The Haryana school education department has suspended two officials, including a deputy superintendent, and chargesheeted two others for providing “wrong information” to the Vidhan Sabha in response to a question Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLA Naina Chautala had asked about shortage of teachers in Badhra assembly constituency.

Tendering an “unqualified and unconditional apology” for the lapse, the director, school education in a communiqué to assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta assured that there would not be “any misrepresentation of the facts in future.”

During the last sitting of the winter session of the assembly on Wednesday, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala’s mother and Badhra assembly segment MLA Naina Singh Chautala had put education minister Kanwar Pal in the dock for supplying incorrect information to the House.

Following this, the speaker had asked the minister to take action against the erring officials.

Addressing a news conference, speaker Gupta said that he had received information from the education department about the action taken against the officials responsible for supplying incorrect information about the shortage of school teachers in Badhra assembly segment.

The JJP MLA Naina Chautala had raised the question about the shortage of teachers in eight government schools in her Badhra assembly constituency.

The director, school education said that the matter was enquired and that it was found that the concerned branch assistant and deputy superintendent were responsible for providing wrong information as they did not cross check the information.

“So, they have been placed under suspension with immediate effect and other assistant and assistant director of concerned branch involved for the reply preparation for the Vidhan Sabha have been chargesheeted,” the director, school education said and sent the correct information to the Vidhan Sabha.

According to speaker Gupta, during the three-day winter session of the Haryana assembly that concluded on Wednesday, it was on at least three occasions that the issue of incorrect information being supplied to the vidhan Sabha had cropped up.

Gupta said that the legislators had pointed out that apart from the education department, the incorrect information was provided regarding deaths due to spurious liquor by the home department, while urban local bodies department also gave information about deaths in sewers in Faridabad which too was disputed by the MLA.

“Now, I hope in future, the departments will supply factually correct information,” speaker said.