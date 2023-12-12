Wrong inmate released from Ambala jail: Vij orders probe

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Tuesday ordered a probe after a woman from Ambala alleged that instead of releasing her husband from the Ambala Central Jail, who was granted bail, the administration released another person.

Haryana health minister Anil Vij .

Not only this, the man’s wife alleged that the jail administration also registered a new ‘fake’ case against him.

Appearing before the minister, the woman from Balana village apprised the minister that her husband, Tarsem, was in jail in connection with a scuffle case and was granted bail recently.

“But when the family members reached the jail to receive their son, the jail administration told them that he had already been released on bail. They kept searching for their son the whole night, but there was no sign of him,” a statement from Vij’s office read.

About a week later, the statement added that they came to know that their son was being produced in the court again.

“When they went to the court, their son told them that earlier he was granted bail, but the jail administration released another person in jail in his place and now to hide this the jail administration arrested him by implicating him in a fake case. The family raised the demand before Vij against the jail administration, also seeking cancellation of the fake case,” it read.

On this, Vij directed DG Jail to take strict action and said that without the connivance of the jail administration, it would not be possible for one person to be released from jail in exchange for another.

“This seems to be well planned as the person who was released, was received by persons already waiting in their vehicles and instead the person granted bail was booked in a fraud case,” Vij told the DG.

While addressing the media, Vij said that this is a very strange yet serious matter and orders for investigation have been given.

“I also spoke to the jail officials who told me that some other person namely was released by mistake. Several formalities are followed when a person is released from jail. It also seems that a fraud case was lodged against Tarsem to justify their mistake that he conspired to release another person. This is ridiculous,” Vij said.

Ambala police officials said that Sukhdeep came out of jail instead of Tarsem and a case in this regard was registered.

After the matter came to light Haryana jail minister Ranjit Singh Chautala told the ANI, “It happened by mistake ...Another person was released instead of the person who was actually to be released... DGP immediately rushed to the spot and an investigation was ordered....”