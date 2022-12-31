Wrongly deleted beneficiaries will get their due ration: Khattar

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday assured the people of the state that all those eligible beneficiaries whose names have been wrongly deleted from the ration card lists will be added after necessary corrections in January.

“All such beneficiaries (whose names have been deleted wrongly) will get their due ration,” the chief minister said while addressing the people through a virtual medium on the eve of New Year, an official spokesperson said.

The compensation amount would be recovered from the officers and officials because of whom the names of these beneficiaries have been deleted, the chief minister said.