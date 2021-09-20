Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Wrongly parked vehicle snuffs out trucker’s life in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Wrongly parked vehicle snuffs out trucker’s life in Ludhiana

The collision between two trucks, one of which was wrongly parked, took place near Doraha, Ludhiana; this is the second such case recorded in three days
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 01:13 AM IST
The trucker was going towards Khanna, in Ludhiana, when he collided with another stationary truck, which was wrongly parked. The impact of the collision was such he was killed on the spot. (HT PHOTO )

Three days after a biker was killed after he crashed into a wrongly parked stationary truck, another trucker lost his life in a similar manner on the national highway near Doraha on Saturday.

The victim, Azad Singh of Fazilka, was going towards Khanna in his truck when he rammed into another stationary truck. The impact of the collision was such that Azad was killed on the spot.

The driver of the parked truck fled from the spot, leaving his truck behind. (HT PHOTO )

The driver of the parked truck, Bhola Singh of Rajasthan, fled from the spot, leaving his truck behind.

RELATED STORIES

On the complaint of the victim’s father Balwinder Singh, who was telephonically informed of his son’s death in the road mishap, the accused has been booked under Sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (damages) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

KMSC announces ‘rail roko’ stir in Punjab from Sept 30

Ensure relief to kin of farmers who lost their lives in agitation: Capt to Channi

Day after Capt’s exit, advocate general Atul Nanda resigns

Friends, relatives throng Channi’s residence in Kharar
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP