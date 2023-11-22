Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / WWF meet for managing ecological conditions of Sutlej, its tributaries

WWF meet for managing ecological conditions of Sutlej, its tributaries

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Nov 22, 2023 08:24 AM IST

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), stakeholders and representatives from various departments in the district discussed strategies and recommendations for understanding and managing the ecological conditions of the Sutlej and its main tributaries, as well as the conservation of wetlands in the Harike-Patan (wetland) region in Wetland

In a meeting held under the “Living Rivers and Wetlands in Satluj Basin” programme, organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), stakeholders and representatives from various departments in the district discussed strategies and recommendations for understanding and managing the ecological conditions of the Sutlej and its main tributaries, as well as the conservation of wetlands in the Harike-Patan (wetland) region in Wetland.

The focus of WWF-India in the Satluj Basin is on water resource management, sustainable agriculture, and integrated watershed management, with an emphasis on the conservation of ecosystems like rivers, wetlands, and the surrounding areas. (File)

The meeting, attended by Ferozepur deputy commissioner Rajesh Dhiman, WWF senior advisor Suresh Kumar, WWF director Suresh Babu, DFO P Gnanaprakash, and senior coordinator Geetanjali Kanwar, addressed various aspects of environmental conservation and management.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

During the meeting, representatives of WWF emphasised that WWF is a leading organisation in India, actively working for several years on a mission to mitigate the impact of natural environmental degradation and create a sustainable future in harmony with nature. The focus of WWF-India in the Satluj Basin is on water resource management, sustainable agriculture, and integrated watershed management, with an emphasis on the conservation of ecosystems like rivers, wetlands, and the surrounding areas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wwf
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP