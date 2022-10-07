XEN in Haryana VB net for taking bribe

: The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau on Thursday caught an executive engineer for accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh in lieu of passing bills of payments in Rohtak.

The vigilance bureau’s spokesperson said the officer has been identified as Rajender Sharma, who was posted as Haryana state agricultural marketing board executive engineer at the Rohtak Division.

The complainant, who hails from Model Town, Sonepat, alleged that the executive engineer was demanding bribes in lieu of passing the bills of a tender work, besides not cancelling his tenders before the time-bound period.

“After receiving the complaint, a team was formed which laid a trap and arrested the executive engineer, Rajender Sharma, while accepting the bribe. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against him at the Bureau’s Police Station, Rohtak, and further investigation is underway,” the spokesperson added.