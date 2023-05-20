Gas leak at pharma factory triggers scare at Dera Bassi

Hundreds of residents at Saidpura village and GBP Housing Society in Dera Bassi had a sleepless night on Thursday after accidental leak of xylene residue at a pharmaceutical company’s factory led to eye irritation and teary eyes.

Officials from health and industries departments, along with the Punjab Pollution Control Board, conducting an inquiry. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The leak took place at Saurav Chemical Limited when the lid of one of the containers carrying xylene residue blew off due to gas accumulation, causing xylene, an organic chemical compound, used as a solvent in printing, rubber and leather industries, to spill into the air.

Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta said the company owner informed the authorities quickly, allowing preventive measures to be taken timely.

Dera Bassi ASP Darpan Ahluwalia said minutes after the leak occurred around 10.30 pm, residents of Saidpur and GBP Housing Society were alerted to close their doors and windows, and shut down air-conditioners, adding that the situation brought under control by 1 am. No medical emergency was reported.

She said, “Fortunately, it was a non-hazardous gas and only caused eye irritation and teary eyes. The fumes leaked from spent residue that is transported for treatment to Gujarat every month. It happened to decompose and due to pressure of gases, the lid of a drum containing 200 litres of chemical blew off, leaking it into the atmosphere.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With memories of the recent gas leak tragedy in Ludhiana still fresh, area residents frantically called the police and fire department after experiencing pungent smell, and eye and throat irritation.

Dera Bassi SHO Jaskanwal Singh said police reached the area promptly and factory workers were asked to vacate the unit. Kuldeep Gujjar, president of GBP Rosewood Society, said Saidpura village and GBP Colony had a population of over 10,000.

Health dept examines residents

On Friday, officials from the health and industries departments, along with the Punjab Pollution Control Board, reached the spot for a preliminary inquiry and found no emission of dangerous gases from the boiler or chimney.

The pollution board conducted an air audit of the area and found nothing dangerous or alarming. The health department examined people living near the chemical unit and no one was found to be affected by gas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SDM Gupta said the situation was under control and there was no cause to panic.

Following the xylene leak, the factory workers tried to plug it with an ammonia pack that also burst, causing more pungent smell in the vicinity, the SDM added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON