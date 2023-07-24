Water flow recedes in Yamuna river

The flow of water in the Yamuna river has receded and dropped to 58,517 cusecs at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar on Sunday.

The development comes as a big relief to the people in the low-lying areas of the river in Haryana and Delhi.

The authorities had sounded an alert on Saturday as the flow of water suddenly increased and even touched 2.50 lakh cusecs mark forcing the officials to open all the floodgates of the Hathnikund barrage.

However, the water started receding by the evening and came to around 1.50 lakh cusecs by the night. The authorities in Karnal district remain on alert as around 70 villages of the Indri and Gharaunda blocks of Karnal were flooded due to the overflowing of the river.