Yamunanagar hooch tragedy: Medical reports confirm presence of methanol in liquor

Three months after 20 men died due to alleged consumption of spurious liquor in Haryana last year, the medical reports received this week have confirmed the presence of Methyl alcohol, also called methanol, that ultimately led to the deaths. Three months after 20 men died due to alleged consumption of spurious liquor in Haryana last year, the medical reports received this week have confirmed the presence of Methyl alcohol, also called methanol, that ultimately led to the deaths. (HT File Photo)

On November 8 last year, the tragedy unfolded with the death of six people in two villages of Yamunanagar that later increased to 18 over the days with two others dying in Ambala.

Following the deaths, autopsies were conducted of 13 bodies as five of the deceased were cremated overnight without any information with the police.

Ganga Ram Punia, SP, Yamunanagar, said, “Following the postmortem, the viscera samples along with other evidence, including alcohol bottles collected from their homes, were sent to forensic labs. Reports were received and as per the doctor’s opinion, they died of methyl alcohol poisoning.”

Five FIRs were registered in this connection in both the districts and 36 men were arrested for their alleged involvement.

While replying in the assembly in December last year, home minister Anil Vij had said that the spurious liquor was sold by an illegal vend operated by Rocky in Mandebri village.

“A criminal case was registered by the police and the investigation led to recovery of an illegal factory being run at Dhanaura village in Ambala, where spurious liquor was manufactured and distributed. Two labourers working at the factory also consumed the spurious liquor and died,” Vij had said.

Apart from several others, the police in Ambala also arrested Ankit alias Mougli, a habitual offender and prime accused in the case, who would manufacture the liquor in his factory using raw materials supplied.

As per health experts, the deadliness of spurious liquor arises from methanol poisoning that can cause cerebral edema, hemorrhage, and even death.

SP Punia said the challans were submitted before the court in three cases registered with them and supplementary will be filed in the coming weeks.