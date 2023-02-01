Yamunanagar mayor faints at MC meeting, hospitalised

Ambala Madan Mohan Chauhan, the mayor of the municipal corporation of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri, fainted during a House meeting on Wednesday morning. The meeting was called off by commissioner Ayush Sinha after the incident.

BJP district president Rajesh Sapra said, “Chauhan was taken to a nearby private hospital and admitted to the ICU. Doctors said due to high fever, he felt uneasy and his blood pressure had dropped. Lab reports are awaited, but he is out of danger and has gained consciousness.”

Haryana to set up 3 mahila ashrams

Chandigarh The women and child development minister Kamlesh Dhanda said that three mahila ashrams will be set up in Rewari, Sirsa and Narnaul with facilities to keep 50 eligible women in each ashram. The minister said the state government is making provisions for the women, who are going through challenging times, to empower them by providing housing, training, capacity building, and self-sufficiency all under one roof.

Ensure implementation of public welfare policies: CS

Chandigarh Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed the officers to create a master plan to unify similar schemes run by the state and central government having common purpose so that every eligible person gets the benefits of public welfare schemes.

Kaushal said that Haryana is ahead of other states in settling the claims under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. He said patients are getting free medical treatment under this scheme without any hassle in Haryana. The chief secretary was presiding over a review meeting with the officers of home, health, and education department.