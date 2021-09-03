Yashpal Garg is new Chandigarh health secretary

In a major reshuffle, the UT administration on Thursday appointed Chandigarh Housing Board CEO Yashpal Garg as the new UT health secretary.

Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer Palika Arora has replaced Rubinderjit Singh Brar as the director of school and higher education.

As per the orders issued by UT adviser Dharam Pal, UT finance secretary Vijay Namdev Rao Jade will now have 21 departments under his charge, including the home department.

Debendra Dalai has been appointed as CITCO chairman and tourism secretary in addition to his charge of chief conservator of forests. PCS officer Saurabh Arora has been relieved from municipal corporation and will now look after several departments of administration.

Pradhuman Singh, registering and licensing authority, will also be director, transport-cum-(ex-officio) joint secretary, transport, and divisional manager, CTU.

After completion of her inter-cadre deputation period, Radhika Singh, secretary, CHB, has been relieved to enable her to join her parent state of Haryana.

The exercise came after home secretary Arun Kumar Gupta, MC commissioner KK Yadav and transport director Uma Shankar Gupta were relieved from UT and returned to their parent cadres.