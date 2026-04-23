...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Time can’t heal all wounds: Lt Narwal’s family

The family attended a condolence ceremony organised by St Kabir Public School, where Vinay completed his schooling till Class 10 with his twin sister Srishti. The school had last year also opened a “Wall of Valour” in their proud student’s memory

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 08:40 am IST
By Bhavey Nagpal, Karnal
Advertisement

A year after the Pahalgam attack claimed 26 lives—including Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal from Karnal—his family remembered their braveheart on his first death anniversary.

Haryana Assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan visited the residence of late Lt Vinay Narwal in Karnal to pay condolences. (HT Photo)

The family attended a condolence ceremony organised by St Kabir Public School, where Vinay completed his schooling till Class 10 with his twin sister Srishti. The school had last year also opened a “Wall of Valour” in their proud student’s memory.

Vinay’s father Rajesh Narwal, his sister Srishti and grandfather Hawa Singh were present along with Colonel (Retd) PS Bindra and Angad Bindra from the school. Rajesh said that as head of the family he has been the pillar of strength and continues to support his wife, daughter and elderly parents.

“Our life has changed upside down. The pain is felt by only one who loses. Neither time can heal our loss nor can any one of us forget him. We are just living till our last breath, but it all ended on that day,” Rajesh Narwal said, who is posted as superintendent with the GST department in Panipat.

Earlier in the day, Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand visited the Narwal’s at their residence to pay their homage. Later in the evening, Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Harvinder Kalyan also met the family.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavey Nagpal

Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts.

terrorism pahalgam attack
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Time can’t heal all wounds: Lt Narwal’s family
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Time can’t heal all wounds: Lt Narwal’s family
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.