Time can’t heal all wounds: Lt Narwal’s family

A year after the Pahalgam attack claimed 26 lives—including Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal from Karnal—his family remembered their braveheart on his first death anniversary.

Haryana Assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan visited the residence of late Lt Vinay Narwal in Karnal to pay condolences. (HT Photo)

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The family attended a condolence ceremony organised by St Kabir Public School, where Vinay completed his schooling till Class 10 with his twin sister Srishti. The school had last year also opened a “Wall of Valour” in their proud student’s memory.

Vinay’s father Rajesh Narwal, his sister Srishti and grandfather Hawa Singh were present along with Colonel (Retd) PS Bindra and Angad Bindra from the school. Rajesh said that as head of the family he has been the pillar of strength and continues to support his wife, daughter and elderly parents.

“Our life has changed upside down. The pain is felt by only one who loses. Neither time can heal our loss nor can any one of us forget him. We are just living till our last breath, but it all ended on that day,” Rajesh Narwal said, who is posted as superintendent with the GST department in Panipat.

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{{^usCountry}} Vinay’s widow, Himanshi, continues to live with her parents in Gurugram and has rejoined her job. Both were on a honeymoon to the hilltown in Jammu and Kashmir, a week after their marriage, when Vinay was shot dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vinay’s widow, Himanshi, continues to live with her parents in Gurugram and has rejoined her job. Both were on a honeymoon to the hilltown in Jammu and Kashmir, a week after their marriage, when Vinay was shot dead. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Vinay’s sister Shrishti is pursuing her PhD and also preparing for the civil services. At the ceremony, Shrishti said they all continue to live Vinay’s dreams. “For Vinay, his country was always first and that is why he always wanted to join the defence force, eventually he was selected in the Navy. We all will get justice only after terrorism is finished from the world. It was a difficult one year to see my parents in pain and I was helpless,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vinay’s sister Shrishti is pursuing her PhD and also preparing for the civil services. At the ceremony, Shrishti said they all continue to live Vinay’s dreams. “For Vinay, his country was always first and that is why he always wanted to join the defence force, eventually he was selected in the Navy. We all will get justice only after terrorism is finished from the world. It was a difficult one year to see my parents in pain and I was helpless,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier in the day, Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand visited the Narwal’s at their residence to pay their homage. Later in the evening, Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Harvinder Kalyan also met the family.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavey Nagpal ...Read More Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts. Read Less

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