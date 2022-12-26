Year ender 2022: Challenging, yet rewarding year for GADVASU

The past year turned out to be an eventful one for Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU). Even as it faced the uphill challenge of monitoring and treating cattle suffering from lumpy skin disease (LSD) and African swine flu (ASF) in pigs, the university also hosted the dog show after a gap of 11 years and the 19th International Biennial Conference of Animal Nutrition Society of India (ANSICON-2022).

The premier animal sciences institute was also the host of Pashu Palan Mela in September after two years. Along with a week-long inter-college youth festival, the vet varsity also organised its convocation, where 318 students were awarded degrees.

Successfully produces first OPU IVF calf in Punjab

In a major achievement, GADVASU scientists produced an elite female Sahiwal calf by transfer of embryo produced by ovum pick up and in-vitro fertilisation (OPU IVF) technique. Narinder Singh, Gurjot Kaur Mavi, and their team went all out to produce the first OPU IVF calf in Punjab. So far, only a few labs have been able to standardise and successfully produce live calves using this technique in India.

Also, an exotic gilt of Large White Yorkshire (LWY) breed housed at GADVASU’s pig farm recorded production of 16 live piglets in first farrowing. This was one of the rarest incidences and first of its kind with such a large litter size produced by primiparous animals of swine species.

Scientists bring laurels

In May, GADVASU obtained a patent for buffalo milk protein concentrate technology, developed by Sunil Kumar and Kuldeep Dudi from College of Dairy Science and Technology.

Also, Yashpal Singh Malik, dean, College of Animal Biotechnology, and Nirbhay Kumar Singh, HoD of veterinary parasitology, were awarded fellowships by the National Academy of Dairy Science (India).

Awarded best Punjabi language film

The Punjabi film titled “Zoonosis- Disease between Animals and Human” received the best Punjabi language film award at the MANAGE Agri Film festival-2022 organised by the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management in Hyderabad. Jaswinder Singh, associate professor, directorate of extension education, ideated this film to raise awareness among livestock farmers about zoonotic diseases.

265 training programmes organised

Under the supervision of directorate of extension education, 265 training programmes were conducted at Krishi Vigyan Kendras in Barnala, Tarn Taran and Mohali; regional research and training centres in Talwara and Kaljharani and department of veterinary animal husbandry extension education in GADVASU. These trainings saw the participation of 5,267 farmers and extension functionaries.

Controversies

The university had its fair share of controversies this year. GADVASU senior scientist Rajdeep Kaur of the department of veterinary pharmacology and toxicology was suspended after a probe found that an NRI student in the third professional year of bachelor of veterinary and animal husbandry (BVSc and AH) had been failed deliberately.

Also, some students of the vet varsity had been booked for allegedly assaulting Rajdeep Singh Riar, NRI son of additional director communication TS Riar.

OPD services of the animal hospital were badly hit after final-year students went on an indefinite strike in July following a demand of increment in their internship allowance. Some of the students even went on hunger strike. Eventually, the state government agreed to their demands.