Year on, 100% vaccination coverage tag eludes Mohali

Over a year after the nationwide vaccination drive against Covid-19 began on January 16, 2021, Mohali district has been able to vaccinate only 85% of its eligible population.

In comparison, in the tricity, Panchkula district has already achieved 100% double-dose vaccination target, while Chandigarh is close behind at 99%.

This, despite Mohali leading the tricity with highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The total eligible adult population of Mohali is 7,46,119 according to the growth estimates based on the 2011 census.

With people from neighbouring cities and migrants also getting the jab here, as many as 10,25,067 people have received the first dose in the district, but only 6,25,635 have been vaccinated twice.

District immunisation officer Dr Girish Dogra said, “From among Mohali’s eligible population, 100% have received the first dose and 85% are fully vaccinated. But around 2 lakh have defaulted on the second dose.”

Since October last year, to encourage higher response, the health department has been creating awareness among the masses through newspapers, radio and announcements at religious places. Special camps are also being organised and the health department also allowed the civil hospital in Phase 6 to function from 9am to 7pm, instead of 3pm.

Civil surgeon Dr Adarsh Pal Kaur said with the rise in cases, more people were now coming forward for vaccination. “We have even started ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ drive to motivate residents by visiting them,” she said.