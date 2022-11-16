Year-old girl dies after SUV rams into bicycle in Ludhiana

A year-old girl was killed and her parents were injured after an SUV rammed into their bicycle near Pippal Chowk in Giaspura on Tuesday.

The complainant, Vinod Kumar, 27, of New Satguru Nagar, a labourer, said, “My wife, Raj Rani, 25, and I were returning from 33 Futta Road with out daughter, Laxmi, when a white-coloured SUV Mahindra XUV 500 rammed into our bicycle and sped away. Passersby rushed us to the hospital where our daughter succumbed to her injuries.”

The bystanders were able to jot down the registration number of the vehicle, and cops have sought details of the owner from the Regional Transport Office.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR has been lodged against the unidentified driver of the vehicle under Sections 279 (reckless driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.