Year-on, Panchkula MC starts online pet registration

After a year, the Panchkula municipal corporation has finally started online registration of pet dogs. Now, people will not have to go to the corporation’s office to get forms and submit fees.

Since April 1, only 697 dogs have been registered, which includes “ferocious” Rottweiler and Pitbull breeds. The corporation could generate around ₹5.85 lakh through the registration process.

The annual registration fee is ₹550 and renewal fees is ₹300. Deputy commissioner Deepak Sura said people are still not coming forward to register their dogs, especially Pitbull and Rottweiler breeds. “We will carry out door-to-door checkings, and those found keeping these two dog breeds, without registration, will have to pay a hefty fine,” he said.

The first time, they will be slapped with a ₹5,000 challan, and the second time the penalty will increase to ₹10,000. Once the fine is paid, a registration fee of around ₹2,500 will also be collected.

