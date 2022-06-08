Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yoga only non-violence-based sport: Ramdev

Yoga guru Ramdev also stressed on the importance to train the judges and coaches to better the prospects for athletes.
International and Asian Yogasana Sports Federations organised a sports meet of Asian stakeholders in hybrid mode. (FILE PHOTO )
Published on Jun 08, 2022 02:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

International and Asian Yogasana Sports Federations organised a sports meet of Asian stakeholders in hybrid mode on Tuesday.

Yoga guru Ramdev was the chief guest, while Sports Authority of India director Manjushree Dayanand, Centre for Yoga Therapy Education and Research (CYTER) director Ananda Balayogi Bhavanani were the honorary guests.

National Yogasana Sport Federation president Udit Sheth was also present, while vice-president Sanjay Malpani was a keynote speaker. Members from different part of the world, including United Kingdom , Canada , Japan, South Africa , Vietnam, Spain, Qatar, Turkey – attended the sports meet in the presence of state and district Yogasana associations.

Ramdev, who attended the session virtually, said, “Yoga is only non-violence-based sport with the ultimate goal to attain internal harmony, a feeling of wellness, happiness and peace.”

The yoga guru also stressed on the importance to train the judges and coaches to better the prospects for athletes.

The NYSF also organised a national conference at the UT Guest House here on Tuesday.

The conference was organised in association with Haryana Yog Aayog , National institute of Sports, Haryana Yogasana Sports Association, Punjab Yogasana Sports Association and Chandigarh Yogasana Sports Association.

NYSF vice-president Sanjay Malpani said, “While it is a milestone for Yogasana Sports to be included in Khelo India, the dream for it to be included in the Olympics is yet to be achieved.”

Government College for Yoga principal Sapna Nanda urged yoga enthusiasts to associate with NYSF for better opportunities, while Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala, yoga department head emphasised on training coaches.

Other members sought financial support for district associations, mass insurance for athletes, and introduction of yogasana competition for the specially.

