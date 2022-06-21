Yoga se hi hoga: Take the expert word for it!

The theme for this year’s International Yoga Day (June 21) celebrations is ‘Yoga for humanity’. Expert yoga practitioners and gurus from tricity and beyond dwell on what yoga means to an individual and the humanity at large.

Rajendra Yenkannamoole (HT Photo)

RAJENDRA YENKANNAMOOLE, FOUNDER VASUDEVA KRIYA YOGA

What does yoga mean to you?

It helps one connect to a higher purpose in life. It helps one become physically strong, mentally stable, intellectually sharp, and spiritually connected.

Yoga is significant for humanity because…

Yoga helps one connect to a higher purpose and think beyond oneself in a selfish world. The Russia-Ukraine conflict may also be attributed to the inability to see beyond oneself. Humanity is lost when one is unable to rise above petty selfishness. When you are engaged in selfless actions keeping everyone’s welfare as important if not more, you will expand your personality and become a perennial source of inspiration.

How were you introduced to yoga?

I was introduced to Yoga by my Guru Paramahansa Swami Maheshwaranand ji in New Zealand in 1994. He helped me see that yoga is a tool that can enrich our lives as well as the lives of others.

How yoga changed your life?

Yoga gives me a boost of energy, which helps me manage 19 centres of Vasudeva Kriya Yoga and my job at a multinational company in Melbourne.

Tips for starters

Remember, you are the most important person in the world. Keep the prime time of the day for yourself. Carve out 15 minutes a day early in the morning. This will enrich your work and family life.

Mona Verma

MONA VERMA, YOGA TEACHER

What does yoga mean to you?

Yoga deals with health, strength, and conquest of the body. It erases the difference between the body and the mind. It leads to road to peace and purity, it leads from ignorance to knowledge, darkness to light and from death to immortality.

Yoga is significant for humanity because…

Yoga teaches peace and inculcates positive thoughts, which will reduce violence.

How were you introduced to yoga?

I started performing yoga in May 2011. My guru Col Surender Anand and Vinod Bajaj introduced me to several yoga techniques. I realised that yoga harmonises the mind and body and helps one lead a pure life.

How yoga changed your life?

Yoga has improved my fitness levels. Earlier, I had severe allergies, but since I started yoga I have not suffered any fresh bouts. It fills me with positivity and has expanded my social circle. I have met many wonderful people through yoga. It has helped with anger management, helped me gain confidence and quietened my mind. My eating habits have changed and a sense of contentment has enveloped me.

Tips for starters

Perform yoga under proper guidance. Have faith in it. Yoga works on your mind when you constantly work at it. Always be mindful of your breathing and keep smiling. Be regular and respect your body’s limits.

Dr Akshay Anand

DR AKSHAY ANAND, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, ANNALS OF NEUROSCIENCES AND INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE CASE REPORTS

What does yoga mean to you?

Yoga gives me a purpose in life. It is my daily health tonic, which helps me cope with challenging intellectual activity, multi-tasking, and daily burnout.

Yoga is significant for humanity because…

It improves social connectedness and increases oxytocin levels.

How were you introduced to yoga?

I was introduced to yoga by my father at the age of 12. After performing some asanas with him, I felt rejuvenated and lighter.

How yoga changed your life?

Yoga has made me more generous, positive, healthy, and stress-free. It helps me come up with new research ideas.

Tips for starters

Start with Anulom Vilom, Bhastrika Pranayama, Bhramari Pranayama, belly breathing, and Shav Asana. You will be transported to a new field of energy for inner enrichment.

Vinod Bajaj

VINOD BAJAJ, VP (TECHNO-COMMERCIAL), JAI PARVATI FORGE LTD, DERA BASSI, YOGA TEACHER

What does yoga mean to you?

Yoga is a way of life. It brings inner peace through meditation, regularises body functioning through breathing techniques, and improves body posture via asana and stretching.

Yoga is significant for humanity because…

Yoga brings people together through compassion, kindness, and fosters a sense of unity, and builds resilience.

How were you introduced to yoga?

Through yoga experts of Bharatiya Yog Sansthan in November, 1998.

How yoga changed your life?

It has allowed me to lead a punctual, disciplined, stress-free life. It has helped with natural detoxification and allowed me to cure diseases such as diabetes, and improve blood pressure, heart functioning, and the nervous system.

Tips for starters

Beginners should perform breathing techniques and minor exercises to improve flexibility.