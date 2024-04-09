Yogi rally in Kathua today, Modi to be in Udhampur on April 12

Bharatiya Janata Party’s J&K chief Ravinder Raina said on Tuesday that the party had mobilised its cadres for Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s rally scheduled for Wednesday at Kathua. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT File)

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also hold a rally at the Modi Stadium in Udhampur on April 12. The two leaders will hold the rallied to propel the prospects of union minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who is the incumbent MP and BJP candidate from the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Adityanath will deliver a speech at an election rally around 11 am on Wednesday at the sports stadium in Kathua. The two leaders are BJP’s star campaigners and their visit to J&K would definitely held the prospects of Dr Jitendra, said political analyst Zafar Choudhary.

Raina claimed that the two rallies would see an overwhelming response of the people. “The people love PM Modi and Adityanath. We have mobilised our party cadres and resources to ensure maximum participation of the people,” he said.

While Congress has named Choudhary Lal Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) has picked Azad’s close confidante GM Saroori against Dr Jitendra, who is seeking third consecutive term from the constituency.

Polling in Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency will be held in the first of the seven-phase elections on April 19.

While Choudhary Lal Singh and Saroori are wooing the voters on statehood and special constitutional provisions, Dr Jitendra has been listing all round development after revocation of Article 370.

He has also demanded that the Congress clears its stand on Article 370.

The Congress and the DPAP have also been raising the issues of unemployment, rights over land and jobs to the locals and spiraling inflation.

The Congress has planned a mega rally on April 13, which is likely to be addressed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Raj Babbar.

On August 5, 2019, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government had revoked Article 370 and bifurcates the erstwhile state into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh.

A total of 12 candidates are in the fray from the Udhampur constituency which is spread over five districts of Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Udhampur and Kathua. It has over 16.23 lakh voters, including 7.77 lakh women.

Jitendra Singh won the seat in 2014 and 2019. Lal Singh won the seat on a Congress mandate in 2004 and 2009.