Younger people in Chandigarh account for 50% Covid cases in recent surge

Currently ineligible for the vaccination drive, those aged below 40 years accounted for 50% of the cumulative Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh in February and March, official data reveals.

As many as 4,203 cases were reported in the city between February 1 and March 26, of which 2,052 patients were aged between 11 and 40.

The health department figures show that the proportion of Covid patients, aged above 60, had also increased in the present wave.

In the first surge before February 1, 13% of the cases were from this age group, which increased to 17% by the end of March.

However, among the younger population, the trend remained similar as before February 1, when the 11 to 40 age group comprised 53% of cases.

In all, the virus claimed the lives of 37 people in this age group till March 26 – constituting to 10% of the 377 fatalities till then.

Experts said more age groups needed to be included in the vaccination drive, even though the infection’s severity was lesser in the younger population.

“Doses can be provided to comorbid people below the age of 45 as well. The government should also adopt the strategy of allowing more people from regions that are witnessing widespread infection,” said Dr Yogesh Chawla, former director, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Echoing his views, Dr Rajesh Kumar, former head of community medicine department and School of Public Health, PGIMER, said the vaccination criteria should be expanded.

Arun Gupta, health secretary, UT, said vaccination eligibility was based on age groups where the severity of the infection was higher.

Recently, the central government had pointed out that the Covid situation in Chandigarh, Punjab, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, among some other states, was concerning.