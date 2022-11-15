Youngster’s body found in abandoned suitcase outside Jalandhar City station
CCTV footage shows man dropping suitcase near bushes outside the station and heading to ticket counter
The body of a young man was recovered from a suitcase outside Jalandhar City railway station on Tuesday morning.
The corpse was found around 7am and local residents informed the police.
Also read: Delhi murder: Shraddha’s friends say she wanted to leave Aftab ‘but couldn’t...’
Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Om Prakash of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said: “We reached the spot as soon as we received information regarding the body of a youngster being found in a red suitcase near the bushes just outside Jalandhar city railway station.
“We are scanning the CCTV footage in which a man in his mid-30s was seen dropping the suitcase and heading towards the ticket counter. The body was taken for post-mortem, while efforts are on to arrest the accused,” he said.