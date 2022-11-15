Youngster’s body found in abandoned suitcase outside Jalandhar City station

The body of a young man was recovered from a suitcase outside Jalandhar City railway station on Tuesday morning.

The corpse was found around 7am and local residents informed the police.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Om Prakash of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said: “We reached the spot as soon as we received information regarding the body of a youngster being found in a red suitcase near the bushes just outside Jalandhar city railway station.

“We are scanning the CCTV footage in which a man in his mid-30s was seen dropping the suitcase and heading towards the ticket counter. The body was taken for post-mortem, while efforts are on to arrest the accused,” he said.