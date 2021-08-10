Youth Akali leader’s murder: Two attackers identified, say Mohali police

Two days after Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, aka Vicky Middukhera, 33, was shot dead in broad daylight in Sector 71, Mohali, police on Monday claimed to have identified two of the four assailants.

According to the CCTV footage and eyewitness account, the four assailants had come in a white Hyundai i20 car and were waiting for Vicky, who was visiting a property dealer on Saturday morning.

While two of them kept sitting in the car, the other two chased Vicky and fired at him repeatedly as he was about to sit in his SUV around 10:30am. After the attack, the assailants had fled towards Kharar via Sector 76, the investigations have revealed.

According to the a senior police officer, privy to the investigations, one of the shooters and a man who was sitting in the car have been identified. “We will be disclosing the names soon,” said the cop.

Sources said police suspect the murder was executed by the same men who killed Youth Congress leader Sukhmeet Singh Deputy in Jalandhar on June 20, as the style and sequence of both crimes were identical.

Meanwhile, senior superintendent of police Satinder Singh, who is leading the investigations said: “We have got vital leads and are very close to cracking the case.”

In the past two days, police have questioned around 25 persons, who are associated with gangster Gaurav Patial, alias Lucky, the prime suspect. He is at present lodged in jail in Armenia, from where he is reported to be running the operations of the Davinder Bambiha gang, which has claimed responsibility for Vicky’s murder.

On Monday, the Mohali police also brought gangster Sukhpreet Budda, who is Lucky’s close aide, for questioning from the Sangrur jail. He has been lodged there since January 2020.

Hours after the murder on Saturday, the Bambiha gang had taken responsibility for the attack in a Facebook post. It claimed that Vicky was killed as he was allegedly acting as an “informer” for the rival Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Both gangs are running extortion racket in the region. A day before Vicky’s murder, police in the neighbouring Panchkula district had also arrested two sharp shooters of the Bambiha gang, who were allegedly planning to eliminate Bishnoi gang members.