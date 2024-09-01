Youth attacked with rods, sword; 30 cars vandalised in Chandigarh’s Sector 56

A group of assailants assaulted and robbed a 24-year-old man in Sector 56 on late Friday night. Suraj, 24, who was attacked with rods and a sword in Sector 56, Chandigarh, on Friday night. (HT Photo)

The armed assailants also vandalised around 30 vehicles parked in the vicinity, smashing their windows.

According to police, the attack stemmed from a dispute involving a woman, whose friends were reportedly involved in the assault.

In his police complaint, Akhilesh Singh, father of the victim, Suraj, alleged that a group of youths, including Tershem, Ashu, Aniket, Panda, a couple of women and their 10-12 unidentified male accomplices, gathered near his residence around midnight.

After vandalising the parked vehicles, they attacked his son with rods and a sword, intending to cause grievous harm. The assailants also snatched Suraj’s gold chain and wallet, containing important documents and cash. The accused fled after issuing threats of further violence, Singh alleged.

Police arrived at the scene on being notified and took the victim to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. Later, a case under Sections 191 (2), 191 (3), 190, 115 (2), 324 (6), 109, 309 (4), 309 (6) and 351 (2) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered.

According to police, as of now, three suspects have been rounded up for questioning, and investigation is ongoing to apprehend the remaining individuals involved and to fully understand their roles in the incident.