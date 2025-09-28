Youth beaten to death in custody in Jalalabad; 2 cops among 3 booked

Police have booked two police personnel and a mining department official for torturing a 19-year-old youth in custody in Jalalabad, leading to his death. Fazilka SP (investigation) Manjit Singh assuring the victim’s family and villagers of justice at Jalalabad in Fazilka on Saturday. (HT)

The victim, Sajjan Kumar, was a resident of Lamochar Kalan village in Sadar Jalalabad, Fazilka district.

The accused, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balkar Singh, head constable Amarjeet Singh and mining official Dalerdeen Singh, have been booked under Sections 103 (murder) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Section 103 is non-bailable and punishable with death or imprisonment for life.

The victim’s family members claimed that Sajjan and his friend Akashdeep from Bhamba Vattu village had gone to fetch sand on Thursday night. Their tractor-trolley was intercepted by mining officials and police, who took them to the Ghubaya police post and detained them illegally.

There, both youths were stripped and beaten up mercilessly. Sajjan fell unconscious due to the torture. But instead of rushing him to hospital, police dumped him near Bhamba Vattu bus stand and abandoned Akashdeep, as narrated by the latter.

Akashdeep alerted the family, who rushed Sajjan to the hospital. But he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Enraged, Sajjan’s family and villagers blocked the Fazilka-Ferozepur highway on Friday morning by placing his body on the road. The blockade led to massive traffic snarls, leaving commuters stranded for hours. Protesters shouted slogans against the police, demanding immediate arrest of the accused. The standoff was finally lifted on Saturday afternoon after district officials assured strict action.

Sajjan’s body was sent to the Jalalabad civil hospital for autopsy and the report is awaited.

Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh assured that a fair and transparent probe was underway, stressing that no guilty official will be spared.