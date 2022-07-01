Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Youth Congress hits out at CM for his flip-flop on textile park in Mattewara
chandigarh news

Youth Congress hits out at CM for his flip-flop on textile park in Mattewara

In a statement, Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon said Mann had strongly opposed the proposal brought during the Congress regime to set up textile industry in Mattewara forest, but he is now strongly supporting the same proposal
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann had strongly opposed the proposal brought during the Congress regime to set up textile industry in Mattewara forest, said Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon on Thursday. (HT File)
Published on Jul 01, 2022 01:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon on Thursday hit out at chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann for changing his stance on the proposed textile park in Mattewara forest in Ludhiana.

In a statement, Dhillon said Mann had strongly opposed the proposal brought during the Congress regime to set up textile industry in Mattewara forest, but he is now strongly supporting the same proposal. “Did the Punjabis choose Bhagwant Mann for this change of stance?” he asked. The Congress leader said that environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, who is a Rajya Sabha member from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has also remained silent on the issue. “We acknowledge this mistake of the Congress government and oppose the deforestation as per the current environmental conditions in Punjab,” he said, urging all to oppose this deforestation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP