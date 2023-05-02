Ludhiana: Youth Congress leader sent to police remand in blackmailing, extortion case

A day after being arrested for blackmailing people for money in connivance with Instagram influencer Jasneet Kaur alias Rajvir Kaur, the court remanded youth congress leader Lucky Sandhu to two-day police custody on Monday. Sandhu was arrested by the CIA staff on Sunday. A case under Sections 384, 506 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused. (iStock)

According to the police, Jasneet Kaur of Mohali used to blackmail people for money and Lucky Sandhu used to make threatening calls to their probable targets for money.

Jasneet Kaur was also arrested the Model Town police on April 3 for blackmailing a city resident. The police had seized two mobile phones and a BMW car from her.

Following the information provided by the Jasneet, police had booked Lucky Sandhu in the case.

Previously, Model Town police had booked Jasneet on April 1 on complaint of Gurbir Singh, 33, of Model Town. Gurbir’s father was a former Shiromani Akali Dal councillor.

The complainant had stated that he received calls from an unknown number on WhatsApp on November 16, 2022. The caller tried to extort money by threatening to harm him and his family members. He investigated the matter by himself and found that two aides of the Instagram Influencer Jasneet Kaur were the ones threatening him. Following this, he filed a complaint on January 19.

A case under Sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at Model Town police station on April 1 and an arrest was made two days later.

Later, the investigation of the case was transferred to CIA staff 1.

Inspector Kulwant Singh, in-charge at CIA staff 1, said that even more information is expected from Lucky Sandhu during questioning.

Jasneet, who has 1,31,000 followers, was earlier arrested by the Kharar police in a case of honey-trapping in September 2022.