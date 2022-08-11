Youth falls to death during music video’s shoot at Mohali housing society

A 24-year-old man working on the set of a music video at a housing society’s under-construction building in Balongi died after falling into the basement through the elevator shaft on the ground floor.

Police said the deceased, Navjot Singh, was a resident of Delhi and was working as a graphic designer with the company handling the music video’s production.

Balongi SHO inspector Parivinkal Grewal said the filming of a Punjabi music video was underway at an under-construction building of ATS Casa Espana housing society in Balongi from 12 am to 5 am on Wednesday.

During the shooting, Navjot, who was present on the set, accidentally fell into the basement through the elevator shaft on the ground floor. His neck broke on impact and he died on the spot, but no one noticed the accident, said the SHO.

Later, when Navjot’s colleagues could not find him, they tried contacting him over the phone, but got no response. On searching for him, they found him lying unconscious in the basement. They rushed Navjot to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, but he was declared brought dead, the inspector said.

He added that the crew had permission for shooting the music video at the building, but they will be questioned to determine if there was any foul play.

Meanwhile, police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. After autopsy, the body was handed over to the family members.