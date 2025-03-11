Youth found dead in Kalka; kin allege forcible drug overdose

A 23-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Gandhi Chowk, Kalka, on Sunday morning. Police have registered a case under Section 105 of the BNS on the complaint of deceased’s maternal aunt. (iStock)

The deceased was a resident of Kalka and worked for a private company in Parwanoo, said police.

His family alleged that someone forcibly administered drugs to him, leading to his death.

Deceased’s paternal aunt, in her complaint to the police, said he was in a live-in relationship with a woman from Khalini, Shimla, for the past seven months, and their families had formalised their engagement with plans for marriage soon.

She claimed that her nephew was not addicted to any substances but would occasionally consume alcohol, raising suspicion that someone forcibly made him take drugs, leading to his death.

Earlier, upon receiving information about the body, police reached the spot and secured the area. A crime scene investigation team was also called in and CCTV footage from the vicinity was examined.

The footage revealed that around 4.55 am, a white Maruti Swift Dzire car, with a yellow number plate, stopped at the spot. Two unidentified persons proceeded to drag the youth’s unconscious body out of the car and abandoned him on the roadside. One of the individuals was heard calling out his fiancee’s name before they drove away.

The body was sent to Kalka and later shifted to civil hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula. Upon confirmation of identity by the family, an FIR was lodged under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police have initiated an investigation to trace the suspects seen in the CCTV footage and identify the source of the drugs.

23-yr-old woman found dead, 4 booked for murder

In a similar case, a 23-year-old woman from Zirakpur was found dead in Rajpura on Monday.

Launching a probe, Zirakpur police booked four men for abducting and killing the woman.

They were identified as Raj, Amandeep, Rohit Kumar and Sultan Mohammad, said police, adding that the victim was a resident of Badal Colony, Zirakpur.

“We got information from Rajpura police on Monday that a woman was found dead. The woman’s parents had already lodged a missing complaint with us three days back, alleging that she was abducted from her house on March 7. After the woman was identified, a murder case was registered against four persons,” SP Rural Manpreet Singh said. Another senior officer said police were yet to ascertain the cause of death.