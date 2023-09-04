South Sudanese youth rams car into 2 bikes on Kharar flyover, 3 critical

Three people are fighting for life after being struck by a speeding car, being driven by a youth from South Sudan, on the flyover near Kharar’s Khanpur village on Sunday afternoon.

The mangled car that hit two bikes on the flyover near Kharar’s Khanpur village on Sunday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The car driver, identified as El Amin Mudhowi Adwok, a student at Punjab College of Technical Education (PCTE), Baddowal, was apprehended from the spot, said DSP Kharar Karan Singh Sandhu.

As police recovered beer bottles from the car of Adwok, who was accompanied by three more youths, police took him for medical examination to confirm whether he was driving under the influence of liquor. The medical report is awaited.

According to investigating officer (IO) Harminder Singh, the injured have been identified as Harpreet Kaur, 45, Paramjit Kaur, 45, and her son Harpreet Singh, 23.

All three are relatives and residents of Nanuwal village, Fatehgarh Sahib. They were travelling on two motorcycles, when they were hit by Adwok’s silver Volkswagen car, bearing a Ludhiana registration number (PB10-EN-4249).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“They were hospitalised due to head injuries and multiple fractures, and are stated to be critical,” the IO said.

The person riding the bike that Harpreet was on escaped unhurt.

Bhupinder Singh, a relative of the victims, who was following them on a scooter, told the police that the family was headed to a historic gurdwara to pay obeisance.

When they reached near Khanpur flyover, a speeding car rammed into the motorcycle of Harpreet Singh, who was travelling with his mother, Paramjit. Such was the impact of the collision, that the motorcycle crashed into the divider, leaving the mother-son duo seriously injured.

Bhupinder alleged that in an attempt to escape, the car driver accelerated the vehicle and ended up losing control. This time, he hit the motorcycle on which Harpreet Kaur was travelling with a relative.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As she fell off the two-wheeler, she got stuck underneath the car and was dragged along for several metres, before the car collided with a divider that finally brought it to a halt.

Commuters rushed to Harpreet’s rescue and pulled her out, before all injured were rushed to the civil hospital in Kharar, from where they were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, due to critical injuries.

Bhupinder alleged that the car driver and other passengers tried to escape, but were stopped by commuters. In the meantime, police arrived at the scene and apprehended the driver. Till the filing of the report, police were in the process of registering a case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON