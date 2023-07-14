Chandigarh youth gets life term for murdering teenaged brother

Over three years after a youth stabbed his younger brother to death for irking him by not returning his mobile phone, a local court has sentenced him to life imprisonment. Chandigarh Police were alerted about the crime by the brothers’ maternal grandfather, Dilbag Singh, 67. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court of additional district and sessions judge Dr Rajneesh also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the convict, Aman, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, who was 20 years old when he murdered his 18-year-old sibling in March 2020.

Police were alerted about the crime by the brothers’ maternal grandfather, Dilbag Singh, 67. Singh had stated that his widowed daughter and her three children had been living with him for the past one decade.

His two grandsons Abhishek and Aman were arguing as the former was not returning the latter’s mobile phone. Enraged, Aman chased Abhishek out of the house, and attacked him with a knife in the chest and back.

The grandfather took Abhishek to a local hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries, following which Aman was booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

During trial, the grandfather backtracked from his statement and was declared hostile.

DNA helped nail accused

The prosecution pursued the case on the basis of DNA results. Senior public prosecutor JP Singh said, “As per DNA test results, the blood on the weapon recovered by police matched with that of Aman. Also, blood stains on the clothes of both brothers matched.”

