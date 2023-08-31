Ambala court awards life term to 22-year-old youth in murder case

An Ambala court sentenced a 22-year-old youth to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life in a murder case of 2021. An Ambala court sentenced a 22-year-old youth to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life in a murder case of 2021. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

As per the judgment pronounced by the court of additional sessions judge Phalit Sharma on Tuesday, the convict Gaurav, a resident of Ambala Cantonment, was found guilty under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

Gaurav had stabbed Arjun with a knife over a petty dispute in September 2021.

Seeking a lenient view, Gaurav, in his mercy statement, had claimed that he is unmarried and has a widowed mother to look after.

As per the order, he was sentenced to undergo imprisonment for life and pay a fine of ₹50,000 under Section 302 of the IPC. He and to undergo RI for two years and pay a fine of ₹10,000 under the Arms Act. Both substantive sentences will run concurrently.

The court also said that out of the total fine of ₹60,000, a sum of ₹50,000 will be given as compensation to the family of the deceased.

