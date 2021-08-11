Youths take out protest march in Karnal over constable exam paper leak

Agitated over the cancellation of the written exam for recruitment of male constables in Haryana Police following answer key leak, hundreds of aspirants took out a protest march in Karnal on Tuesday.

The youths demanded a high-level probe and strict action against those involved in the racket. The protesters accused the government of earning money from youth by opening these vacancies time and again and the recruitments not being completed.

They submitted a memorandum addressed to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in this regard.

The aspirants said they were preparing for the exam for the past couple of months in vain as it was cancelled due to failure of the government and the HSSC.

They alleged that the government is playing with the sentiments of the youths and such incidents were repeated on many occasions earlier this year where written exam for the posts of gram sachiv were cancelled following paper leak.

Similar protest was held in Kaithal as well where the youths took out a protest march near the mini-secretariat. They demanded strict action against officials if found involved in the case. They also demanded that the government fix the syllabus for HSSC exams.

One more accused held

The Kaithal police have arrested one more person for his involvement in the constable exam paper leak.

Superintendent of police Lokender Singh said the accused allegedly helped main accused Narender Singh, of Hisar, to get the answer keys.

However, police did not disclose his identity. With this, the cops have arrested 14 people in the case so far including four candidates.