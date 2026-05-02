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ZEE5 in HC against Centre’s advisory to not release ‘Lawrence of Punjab’

n its petition, the media group has argued that the Union ministry of information and broadcasting’s advisory invoked no specific provision

Published on: May 02, 2026 07:28 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Streaming platform ZEE5 has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court against Centre’s advisory of April 24 against releasing docuseries “Lawrence of Punjab”.

Acting on the plea, the high court bench has asked Punjab and Centre to file their responses by May 11. (HT)

In its petition, the media group has argued that the Union ministry of information and broadcasting’s advisory invoked no specific provision. Thus, authorities have no right to block or compel the petitioner not to release the contents.

In view of this, the media group had demanded that the communication from the Centre be quashed and remain stayed during the pendency of the petition.

Acting on the plea, the high court bench of justice Jagmohan Bansal asked Punjab and Centre to file their responses by May 11. However, a formal notice on the plea has not been issued.

In April, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the high court, seeking a stay on the April 27 release of the docuseries on the digital platform.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / ZEE5 in HC against Centre’s advisory to not release ‘Lawrence of Punjab’
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / ZEE5 in HC against Centre’s advisory to not release ‘Lawrence of Punjab’
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