ZEE5 in HC against Centre’s advisory to not release ‘Lawrence of Punjab’

Streaming platform ZEE5 has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court against Centre’s advisory of April 24 against releasing docuseries “Lawrence of Punjab”. Acting on the plea, the high court bench has asked Punjab and Centre to file their responses by May 11. (HT)

In its petition, the media group has argued that the Union ministry of information and broadcasting’s advisory invoked no specific provision. Thus, authorities have no right to block or compel the petitioner not to release the contents.

In view of this, the media group had demanded that the communication from the Centre be quashed and remain stayed during the pendency of the petition.

Acting on the plea, the high court bench of justice Jagmohan Bansal asked Punjab and Centre to file their responses by May 11. However, a formal notice on the plea has not been issued.

In April, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the high court, seeking a stay on the April 27 release of the docuseries on the digital platform.

The series glorifies the life of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and may adversely impact public order, particularly among impressionable youth, he had argued. The PIL was withdrawn by Warring in view of Centre’s advisory.

Centre’s advisory had said the OTT platforms had been advised to exercise due caution and discretion before publication/transmission of any film or web series, including biopics and documentaries on gangsters and criminals, which was likely to incite violence or disturb the maintenance of public order.

The advisory had also acknowledged a letter written by Punjab Police that the content contained dramatised portrayals, real-life footage, and narrative elements which lead to the glorification and amplification of organised crime and criminal elements.

ZEE5 and Riverland Entertainment, the producers of the docuseries have defended the project as a sociological study, saying it is “not about glorifying individuals” but is aimed at examining the “ecosystem” where student politics and media amplification intersected to shape digital syndicates.