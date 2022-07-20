Zinc sulphate supply: Inquiry by former judge indicts six Haryana officials

Indicting six officials, including the then managing director of Haryana Land Reclamation and Development Corporation (HLRDC), Jagdeep Singh Brar, for their actions which gave financial benefits to a private firm engaged in the supply of zinc sulphate, a fact-finding inquiry conducted by retired district and sessions judge, RP Bhasin, has recommended departmental action against the officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former judicial officer in his report said that the scrutiny of the evidence of prosecution witnesses would leave no one in doubt that Jagdeep Singh Brar who was on deputation as Managing Director, HLRDC from May 29, 2017, to December 3, 2020, Ajay Kumar (section officer), Suresh Chand (accounts officer), Sajjan Singh Yadav (senior accounts officer) – all of HLRDC have failed to discharge their official duties with dedication and have acted in a manner unbecoming of employees of the corporation.

“From the facts, it is clear that the total quantity for the supply of zinc sulphate was 1,000 MT. The total cost of 1,000 MT at ₹37,900 per MT would have been about ₹3.79 crore. When it was detected that M/s Royal Chemical and Fertilizers, Jaipur, has supplied 0% zinc sulphate against the required quantity of 21%, the entire amount in whatsoever forms it may be, had to be confiscated. But the exact amount confiscated was only Rs1 lakh. If this firm had deposited as per supply orders (5% on total purchase which in terms of rupees would be ₹3.79 crore) the amount of security would have been Rs18.95 lakh. Thus, a sum of Rs17.95 lakh had been deposited less by this firm by way of security amount. This amount of Rs17.95 lakh is required to be recovered from Jagdeep Singh Brar and three other officials, after following the prescribed procedure,’’ the report said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additional chief secretary, agriculture, Sumita Misra said that recommendations for departmental action were pending at the highest level. “Brar, meanwhile, has been divested of the charge of HLRDC and additional cane commissioner. He is now only director, seed certification,’’ she said.

FIRs nothing but eyewash: Report

The report said that the two FIRs registered against the supplier firm Royal Chemical and Fertilizers, Jaipur, were nothing but eyewash. A bare perusal of the contents of the FIRs lodged by the department will show that the real culprits in the offices of HLRDC/ agriculture department have not been mentioned in the FIRs. The cases have been lodged against an employee of Royal Chemical and Fertilizers, Jaipur, and against lower functionaries of the corporation. Furthermore, the subject matter of these two FIRs was never got approved from the competent authority because officials in the HLRDC were bent on favouring the firm in question. This firm, as per evidence on record, has no infrastructure and capability to meet the requirements of the corporation. The department in the interest of justice should prevail upon the Hisar and Jind district administrations to ensure that the real culprits are prosecuted. If these two FIRs are not properly followed by the senior police officers, it would result in 100% acquittal of the accused, it said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘Farmers got cheated due to fake zinc sulphate’

The report said that from the evidence on record it has been established that due to the non-performance of the HLRDC officials, the farmers purchasing fake zinc sulphate as supplied by the firm Royal Chemical and Fertilizers, Jaipur) have been cheated. This resulted in financial loss to them because the use of the fake zinc sulphate meant less production of wheat and paddy. The farmers have to be compensated in terms of money without waiting for the outcome of the criminal cases, the former judge said.

“There is no option left with the competent authority but to chargesheet Jagdeep Singh Brar, Ajay Kumar, Suresh Chand, Sajjan Singh, Jagir Singh and Narender Pal Singh for financially benefitting the firm. Thus, I recommend departmental proceedings against these officers,’’ the former sessions judge said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}