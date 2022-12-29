Zira factory stir: After flip-flops, protesters again decide to join probe committees

After a series of flip-flops, representatives of Sanjha Morcha, which is protesting against the alcohol-making unit in Zira village, have consented to join the state government’s probe committees, formed to examine charges of pollution by the unit. They, however, continued their dharna despite inclement weather conditions on Thursday.

The union has been protesting against Malbros International Private Limited in Mansurwal village of Zira assembly segment of Ferozepur for the last 156 days.

On Wednesday, representatives of the union had announced to withdraw from the probe committees following the death of a farmer.

On Thursday, however, the office of Ferozepur deputy commissioner issued a letter, announcing the names of 28 representatives from Sanjha Morcha who will be joining the probe teams.

In the communique, deputy commissioner Amrit Singh informed that 14 representatives from Sanjha Morcha will be part of the committee examining water pollution, five members each have been nominated into teams examining charges of health hazards and loss of cattle, and four members are part of the team looking into soil and crop damage.

Ferozepur additional deputy commissioner (general) Sagar Setia, who is also the nodal officer of the probe committees, said, “Sanjha Morcha representatives were demanding written documents/notification. So now, a letter has been officially issued and they have consented to join the committees. However, the process was halted today (Thursday) due to rain; it will resume tomorrow.”

Setia added, “On Friday, eight health camps will be held at locations decided by the protesters. Probe teams will collect soil and other samples from these locations.”

He added water samples will be collected once the Sanjha Morcha decides on the laboratories where these are to be tested.

Meanwhile, Sanjha Morcha member Sandeep Singh said, “We are not against any probe but the administration must ensure it is conducted in a free and fair manner.

We are fighting to protect the environment of Punjab.”

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajowal) president Balbir Singh Rajowal and his supporters are also set to join the morcha.