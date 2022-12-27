Zira factory stir: Protesters join probe teams, sample collection to start today

The representatives of the protesters on Tuesday had a detailed meeting with their respective probe teams. The sample collection is slated to start on Wednesday, officials said.

The probe committees, formed by the state government, are examining the pollution charges levelled by farmers of 44 villages sitting on a dharna outside the Malbros International Private Limited, an alcohol-making unit at Mansurwal village of Zira assembly segment in Ferozepur for the last 154 days.

“We had a detailed meeting with the representatives of protesters. Today, the probe committees of water, soil, health and animal husbandry commenced their process to examine the charges,” said Arun Sharma, additional deputy commissioner, Ferozepur, who has been appointed as the nodal officer for the probe committees.

“From tomorrow, the sampling in the vicinity of the factory will start,” Sharma added.

The protesters’ spokesperson also released details of their representatives, who will be joining the probe committees.

“Jatinder Singh and Gurdeep Singh will represent the protestors for water sampling, Chanan Singh and Jagtar Singh will represent protestors for the animal husbandry, Harjinder Singh and Raghbeer Singh will represent the protestors for soil testing, while Gurmail Singh and Jagtar Singh will be part of the team which will examine the resolutions passed for the establishment of the liquor factory,” the spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, around 35-40 workers of the unit entered the unit to work on modalities to restart the factory and for maintenance of machinery but had to return after objections by the protesters.

Tikait lends his support to protest

Farm leader Rakesh Tikait reached the protest site and met with the farmer sitting in a dharna.

Tikait, during his address, demanded the filing of murder charges against the industrialists who pollute water and asked the governments to keep an eye on violators.

“Groundwater cannot be polluted in a day. The factory must have been doing it for years, so closing it down is the only solution. Stringent laws, including murder charges, must be imposed against those playing with the lives of mankind,” Tikait said while addressing the protesters.

Tikait alleged that while seeking approval, every industry promises to install Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), but later they never do so. They pump/inject industrial waste into the land, causing heavy pollution of groundwater, but the irony is that government machinery remains a mute spectator to all this, for the reasons best known to them,” Tikait alleged, adding, “The public must, like Zira, raise their voice against pollution in the wider interest of the environment.”

Inderjit Kaur of Pingalwara, Amritsar, was also present at the protest.

“All liquor factories in the state are allegedly polluting the water and environment, which is very dangerous. It’s high time to swing into action and cease all such practices,” she said.