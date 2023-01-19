Zira protesters refuse to end stir, want all demands met

Not satisfied with the announcement of chief minister Bhagwant Mann to close down the Zira liquor factory, Sanjha Morcha, Zira, said they would rather wait for the Punjab government’s orders before taking a call on lifting their protest. They also listed their charter of demands which include compensation for farmers who died due to alleged pollution from the factory and withdrawal of cases against them.

“We discussed all the issues pertaining to the announcement made by CM Bhagwant Mann and have decided to continue with our protest. We welcome the announcement, but no written order has been issued so far,” said Roman Brar, a member of Sanjha Morcha.

Giving in to the six-month-long protest by farmers and area residents against groundwater pollution, Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced the closure of Malbros International Private Limited, an alcohol-making unit at Mansurwal village in Zira subdivision.

Farm leaders also said that they need assurances that cases against farmers, including women, will be withdrawn. “Till then how can we end the stir,” asserted Sandeep Singh, another farm leader adding, “We have asked the state government to give due compensation to the family of two farmers Rajvir Gill and Boota Singh, who died recently suffering from multiple diseases due to pollution.”

The protesters also demanded that all the labourers and employees of the liquor factory should also be compensated with ₹5 lakh each. “They should be reemployed at the cooperative sugar mill, Zira,” the farm leaders demanded.

Owners of the liquor factory should be booked and fined for destroying the environment, and a multi-speciality hospital should be set up at Zira for better health care for local natives. Until the state government adheres to our demands, we won’t give up,” Brar said.

Gurmail Singh, sarpanch of village Mansurwal and a member of Sanjha Morcha Zira, said, “We have convened a meeting of all 70 organisations at Mansurwal, Zira, on Thursday afternoon.”

Since July 24, the factory belonging to former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA and liquor baron Deep Malhotra has been lying shut after farmers and natives of 44 villages surrounding the factory sat on a dharna outside the gates.

The factory had approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, which had asked the government to deposit ₹20 crore with the registry in two separate orders for failing to lift the protesters. The next hearing of the case is on February 28. The reports of water and soil samples collected from the vicinity of the factory by the teams formed by the state government are also expected next week.