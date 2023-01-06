Zira stir: Water, sand samples sent to labs

: Water and sand samples collected from Malbros International Private Limited, an alcohol-making unit at Mansurwal village of the Zira assembly segment in Ferozepur, was sent for testing to three different labs on Friday.

Sagar Setia, additional deputy commissioner (general), Ferozepur, and the nodal officer of probe committees formed by the state government to investigate the charges of pollution by the liquor factory, said they had asked the representatives of the Sanjha Morcha, Zira, to ensure the presence of their representatives in labs during testing of the samples.

On Thursday, 13 samples were collected by the representatives of Shri Ram Laboratory, New Delhi, and Sai Laboratory, Patiala.

“The teams had collected samples in a transparent manner while the Sanjha Morcha was apprised through the SDM to ensure their presence during the videography of the opening of these samples in the respective labs. Officials from the district administration will also remain present during the opening of the samples,” added Setia.

“After receiving reports, we revoked the firearm licenses of 21 protesters whose were earlier suspended as a precautionary measure. All these arm licence holders, in written, avowed not to carry their firearm in protest,” said Setia.

“The government wants to safeguard the interests of liquor factory owners,” said Gurmail Singh, sarpanch of Mansurwal village.

“The state government must give a government job and financial aid do the family of Rajvir Gill, a young farmer who reportedly died due to diseases following pollution by the liquor factory. Gill was living within 500 metre of the factory,” said Roman Brar, another farm leader.

Meanwhile, the Sanjha Morcha, Zira, today organised a state-level protest in front of the gate of the factory and paid tributes to Gill.

