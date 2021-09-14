Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Zirakpur: 60 more diarrhoea cases surface at Peermuchalla
Medical camps have been set up for diarrhoea patients at Peermuchalla village in Zirakpur. (HT/Representative image)
Medical camps have been set up for diarrhoea patients at Peermuchalla village in Zirakpur. (HT/Representative image)
chandigarh news

Zirakpur: 60 more diarrhoea cases surface at Peermuchalla

The Zirakpur municipal council is yet to find the source of water contamination even as around 200 cases of diarrhoea have surfaced at Peermuchalla village in the past two days
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 12:05 AM IST

The Zirakpur municipal council is yet to find the source of water contamination even as around 200 cases of diarrhoea have surfaced at Peermuchalla village in the past two days.

“We collected 10 samples from the tubewell and submersible pumps on Monday. The report is awaited,” said MC executive officer Girish Verma.

While the water supply from tubewell has been completely stopped, tankers have been stationed for the residents’ daily needs, said Verma, while urging people to boil water before drinking.

A day after 138 cases surfaced at the village, 60 more were reported on Monday. Around 40 people are hospitalised.

Dr Adarshpal Kaur, civil surgeon, Mohali, said: “Medical camps have been set up at the village and medicines distributed to patients. The situation is under control now.”

In the past two months, three people died and around 800 were infected due to cholera outbreak in Zirakpur’s Baltana locality and Panchkula’s Abheypur and Budhanpur villages. All these areas are situated in close proximity. Cholera is a bacterial disease causing severe diarrhoea and dehydration, usually spread through contaminated water.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.