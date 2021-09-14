Zirakpur: 60 more diarrhoea cases surface at Peermuchalla

The Zirakpur municipal council is yet to find the source of water contamination even as around 200 cases of diarrhoea have surfaced at Peermuchalla village in the past two days.

“We collected 10 samples from the tubewell and submersible pumps on Monday. The report is awaited,” said MC executive officer Girish Verma.

While the water supply from tubewell has been completely stopped, tankers have been stationed for the residents’ daily needs, said Verma, while urging people to boil water before drinking.

A day after 138 cases surfaced at the village, 60 more were reported on Monday. Around 40 people are hospitalised.

Dr Adarshpal Kaur, civil surgeon, Mohali, said: “Medical camps have been set up at the village and medicines distributed to patients. The situation is under control now.”

In the past two months, three people died and around 800 were infected due to cholera outbreak in Zirakpur’s Baltana locality and Panchkula’s Abheypur and Budhanpur villages. All these areas are situated in close proximity. Cholera is a bacterial disease causing severe diarrhoea and dehydration, usually spread through contaminated water.