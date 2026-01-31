Zirakpur crash: Tractor driver booked for wrong parking, causing death by negligence

A day after three occupants of an SUV died after crashing into a stationary tractor-trailer near McDonald’s Chowk on Airport Road, Zirakpur, police have booked the tractor driver. Eyewitnesses had earlier told the police that the car was badly mangled after the crash, and they had to break the windows to pull the occupants out. (HT Photo for representation)

The case has been registered on the complaint of Harpreet Kaur, the wife of Harjit Singh, 35, who was driving the Fortuner car and among those who died in the crash. The other two deceased are Balbir Singh, 70, and Amrik Singh, 68. All were NRIs, hailing from Fatehgarh Sahib, who were on their way to meet their relatives.

In her complaint, Kaur told police that there were seven family members in the ill-fated car. She and her children were seated in the last row, while the others seated in the car were her father-in-law, her father-in-law’s brother, and her brother-in-law, apart from her husband.

She stated that when they reached near McDonald’s Chowk, an auto appeared in front of them. To avoid hitting it, her husband swerved the car and ended up crashing into the tractor trailer that was wrongly parked ahead. She said her brother-in-law and his son, Veerjot, were also injured in the mishap.

The autorickshaw passengers were also injured in the collision and remain hospitalised. Doctors are monitoring their condition.

The tractor trailer driver, identified as Mantu, a resident of Jharkhand, has been booked under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 285 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.