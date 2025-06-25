Zirakpur firing at property dealer: Ex-biz partner held for murder plot

A day after a property dealer was shot at by two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle on Zirakpur’s Tehsil Road, police have arrested one person for allegedly hiring shooters and conspiring to kill the victim, Jagtar Singh. CCTV footage shows two assailants at the scene, both believed to be from Uttar Pradesh and currently absconding. (HT photo for representation)

The incident, which took place on Monday, is believed to be a case of contract killing stemming from a financial dispute. Shockingly, the person who allegedly ordered the hit was the victim’s former friend and business partner.

According to police, the arrested accused, Salinder Kumar, a resident of Kakarali, reportedly paid ₹80,000 to a youth to carry out the shooting of Jagtar Singh. Investigations revealed that Salinder Singh and the victim were partners in the property business and had been close friends for over a decade.

However, a dispute over financial transactions — reportedly involving ₹35 lakh — had caused tensions between them for the past two to three years. Cops’ privy to the investigation revealed that Salinder allegedly paid ₹80,000 to a youth named Danish to carry out the shooting. Of this amount, approximately ₹50,000 to ₹60,000 was reportedly paid in advance. Danish then procured a weapon from Uttar Pradesh and executed the attack.

CCTV footage shows two assailants at the scene, both believed to be from Uttar Pradesh and currently absconding. Danish, reportedly a resident of Muzaffarnagar, had been staying at Salinder Singh’s farmhouse for some time. Following the attack, both he and his accomplice fled and are currently being tracked by police teams.

Acting on Jagtar Singh’s complaint, police registered a case against Salinder under Sections 109, 61(2), 111(2) of the IPC and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. Satinder Singh, SHO Zirakpur, said, “One person has been arrested and remanded to four days of police custody. The two shooters are still on the run, and raids are being conducted to nab them.”