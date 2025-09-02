Zirakpur: Hotel guest booked for filming woman without permission

Zirakpur police have registered a case after a private hotel owner accused a guest of recording his daughter’s video without consent and engaging in obscene behaviour. A case has been registered under Sections 115(2), 296, 78(2) of the BNS and Section 66E of the IT Act. (HT File)

The incident occurred when the woman, the hotel’s social media manager, was recording promotional footage of a singer.

The guest, allegedly intoxicated, began filming her without permission. When hotel staff intervened, he refused to delete the content and threatened them, claiming police connections.

The situation escalated into a scuffle, with the guest reportedly manhandling security outside the hotel.

The owner claimed that the same group had misbehaved with female employees on previous occasions.

Unidentified person misuses child abuse detection software, case registered

The cyber crime police in Mohali have registered a case under Section 67B of the IT Act against an unidentified individual for misusing a software platform designed to detect online child sexual abuse. The platform, known as the Internet Crimes Against Children Child Online Protection System (ICACCOPS), is used by law enforcement to monitor and investigate incidents involving child sexual abuse material. The case was filed after Inspector Rohit Heera reported the misuse.