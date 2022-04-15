Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Zirakpur iron shed collapse: Kin of two deceased victims to get 2 lakh compensation
chandigarh news

Zirakpur iron shed collapse: Kin of two deceased victims to get 2 lakh compensation

The Mohali administration has decided to pay a compensation of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the two female workers who were killed in the iron shed collapse in Rampur Kalan village, Zirakpur, on March 29
On March 29, two female workers from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, were killed and five more workers were grievously injured in Zirakpur as the iron shed collapsed while they were at work. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 01:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Mohali administration has decided to pay a compensation of 2 lakh each to the families of the two female workers who were killed in the iron shed collapse in Rampur Kalan village, Zirakpur, on March 29.

Also, the deputy commissioner (DC) will direct the shed owner and contractor to pay compensation to the families in line with the victims’ daily wages till they would have attained the retirement age of 60.

Mohali sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Harbans Singh said the contractor had also already paid 3 lakh each to the families of the two victims.

On March 29, two female workers from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, were killed and five more workers were grievously injured as the iron shed collapsed while they were at work around 11.30 am, following which the then DC, Isha Kalia, had ordered a probe by the Mohali SDM.

In his inquiry report, submitted to the DC on Tuesday, the SDM stated that the iron shed was completely illegal, and indicted the contractor, Prem Singh, and land owner Gurjit Singh Kohli, brother of AAP MLA from Patiala Ajitpal Singh Kohli.

RELATED STORIES

The report added that no permission was taken from GMADA to set up the shed, no building plan was approved and change of land use (CLU) was not obtained for the shed, which was being set up on agricultural land to house a warehouse. Also, the owner engaged an unqualified contractor to construct the shed, resulting in the loss of lives, it had added.

DC Amit Talwar said, “We have decided to pay 2 lakh to each of the deceased victims’ families. Action against the land owner and contractor, in line with the findings of the inquiry report, will be initiated on Monday.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP