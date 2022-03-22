Zirakpur NHAIs nod delayed, foot over bridges hang in balance
Proposed to come up near Metro Mall and N Area light point on the busy Zirakpur-Ambala highway, two foot-over bridges have yet to see the light of the day.
The Zirakpur municipal council (MC) house had approved the two foot-over bridges in December 2021, following which a no-objection certificate (NOC) was sought from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to allow construction. But NHAI has yet to give the clearance.
MC president Udayveer Singh Dhillon said, “MC House had approved the project of both the bridges last year following residents’ demand, as it is impossible to cross the busy Ambala highway at both points due to high-speed vehicles. But the project cannot proceed without NHAI’s approval as the highway falls under its jurisdiction.”
Dhillon said a survey report had already been submitted by the MC’s engineering department and now a reminder for the NOC will be sent.
“The bridges will allow pedestrians to safely cross the busy highway, which sees heavy vehicular movement that poses a risk to their life. The bridges should also be disabled friendly,” said Sukhdev Chaudhary, joint action committee (JAC), Zirakpur.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics